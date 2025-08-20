September workforce event in Loveland to include AI talk

LOVELAND –- How artificial intelligence and other technology is expected to change the workplace will be the prime topic at the 2025 Northern Colorado Workforce Symposium, set for Sept. 30 at The Ranch Events Center.

During the event, speaker Stu Crair will discuss how AI and automation are creating change in the workplace. The annual one-day event also will feature speakers discussing topics such as leadership, apprenticeships and grit.

Tickets can be purchased here.

This year’s keynote speaker, Chalice Springfield from Unstoppable Curiosity, will talk about how curiosity-driven leadership is a competitive advantage in the workplace.

Employment Services of Weld County and the Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development are putting on the symposium, which will run from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Ranch, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland.

Also at the event, Drew Grissom will talk about apprenticeships and Sarah Britton will discuss how workers who have grit and other intangible qualities needed to do well can lead companies to long-term success.

In addition, those putting on the symposium are celebrating September Workforce Development Month with three online “lunch and learn” events:

Sept. 9: Elevating your business with business services

Sept. 16: Navigating Connecting Colorado

Sept. 23: Strengthening your talent pipeline

More information about the online events is on the group’s website.

