Larimer, Weld help launch workforce website

NORTHERN COLORADO – Larimer and Weld county government officials are among those launching NoCoWorks.com, an online job and resources platform for residents.

The website offers career tools and training programs among other helpful information.

“Whether you’re a small business looking for talent resources, a student exploring career options, or a training provider seeking alignment with industry needs, NoCoWorks.com brings the region’s workforce ecosystem to your fingertips,” Kelsey Baun, program manager of NoCo Works, said in a prepared statement.

The website officially goes “live” on Wednesday during an event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at High Country Beverage, 4200 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Johnstown.

The website also includes a searchable database of programs and services, profiles of regional resource partners and other items.

NoCo Works receives support from Larimer and Weld counties and represents more than 30 groups, including higher education, K-12 education, chambers of commerce, nonprofit groups, local governments and workforce boards.

Community members, businesses and professionals are invited to sign up to attend the launch event.

Any organization that supports employers, job seekers or training in Northern Colorado can complete a profile to be featured on the NoCo Works website.

