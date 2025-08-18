BizWest wins 4 Colorado Press Association awards

NORTHGLENN — As it did last year, BizWest Media LLC collected four awards on Saturday during the Colorado Press Association’s awards ceremony at the Delta Hotel in Northglenn.

CPA presented the awards for its Better News Media Contest, for journalism produced during 2024, during its 147th annual convention, which was co-hosted by the Colorado News Collaborative and Colorado Media Project.

BizWest editor and co-publisher Christopher Wood’s April 2, 2024 Publisher’s Notebook, “Carestream’s closure opens old wounds,” won a first-place award for serious column writing. Reporter Dallas Heltzell’s Feb. 25, 2024 article “Lyons recovers by embracing grit, grace, gratitude” took second place for best environmental story, and his headlines, including the Nov. 24, 2024 “Financing faceoff: Can Lind get his grand project past government goaltenders?”, won second place for best headline writing. For Best Investigative Story Package, which CPA’s judges acknowledged “truly was a difficult category to judge with so many outstanding entries,” BizWest’s Sharon Dunn won second place for her “Legends in limbo: Mounting debt, legal issues threaten Future Legends’ future” from Aug. 11, 2024.

A complete list of winners can be found here.

Other news organizations in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado that received awards included the Berthoud Weekly Surveyor, Boulder Reporting Lab, Boulder Daily Camera, the Loveland Reporter-Herald, the Niwot-based Left Hand Valley Courier, the Nederland-based Mountain Ear, and the Erie-based Yellow Scene magazine.



