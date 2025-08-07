Boulder hires Vences as new airport manager

BOULDER —Officials hired Eric Vences recently as the new Boulder Municipal Airport manager after completing a national search.

Vences is scheduled to start his role as a Boulder employee on Monday, according to a press release. Vences most recently served as the assistant manager for terminal operations at Denver International Airport, based on information on his LinkedIn page.

“(Vences’) background will help the city continue to support Boulder’s thriving aviation community while fostering meaningful relationships with community and institutional partners.” Pam Davis, assistant city manager, said in the press release.

David Ruppel, interim airport manager, was in the role since fall 2024. He is a consultant with Aviation Management Consulting Group. Ruppel served as the interim manager after former airport manager John Kinney resigned to become director of the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland.

The Boulder Municipal Airport had a turbulent year in 2024. Area residents gathered signatures to put a measure on the ballot to close the airport to allow for more affordable housing.

Residents withdrew the ballot measures in late August after Boulder officials filed a lawsuit against the Federal Aviation Administration to clarify how long the city is legally required to keep the airport open.

Critics complained about noise and possible lead pollution, while supporters said the airport was an economic engine.

