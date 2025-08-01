Wood: BizWest names 2025 Women of Distinction

It’s one of the signature events of the year: BizWest’s Women of Distinction awards program will take place Aug. 27 at the Fort Collins Marriott Hotel.

Twelve women from Northern Colorado will be recognized at the program, which celebrates the contributions of women leaders in Larimer and Weld counties..

The 12, selected by previous recipients of the award, represent multiple categories of business and nonprofit activity.

Those to be honored, along with their categories of award, include:

Banking and Finance: Becky Ezzell, founder and owner, Keep Smart Books.

Business and Business Services: Deana Lemos-Garcia, human resources manager, Hensel Phelps.

Education: Keiko Krahnke, professor of management, Montfort College of Business, University of Northern Colorado.

Emerging Leader: Brittany Schmeeckle, community engagement manager, Weld Food Bank.

Exceptional Volunteer: Alyssa Wells, coordinator, Loveland Business Partnership.

Government, Energy and Utilities: Tricia Canonico, member, Fort Collins City Council.

Health Care: Anjanette Mosebar, vice president for human resources, UCHealth.

Leading Lady: Paula Edwards.

Manufacturing: Carrie Pelton, vice president for operations, wireless semiconductor division, Broadcom.

Nonprofit: Sarah Swanty, executive director, Animal Friends Alliance.

Outstanding Mentor: Terri Pappas, board member, Greeley Dream Team.

Real Estate: Erin Brady, broker, C3 Real Estate Solutions.

