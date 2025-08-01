Gloo acquires faith-based marketer Masterworks

BOULDER — Gloo LLC has acquired Masterworks, a faith-based marketing and fundraising company, according to a news release.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The transaction combines Masterworks’ ministry expertise with Gloo’s digital infrastructure, Scott Beck, Gloo’s CEO, said in the release. It will “help faith-aligned organizations connect more meaningfully and grow more sustainably,” Beck said.

Gloo is known for its involvement in “The Chosen,” series, among other media content, based on information on its website. The two companies complement each other well, said Steve Woodworth, founder at Masterworks.

“Gloo is … a fantastic partner in our mission to help Christ-like organizations grow and thrive,” Woodworth said in the release.

Masterworks helps Christian nonprofit groups deepen donor relationships, strengthen brand presence and optimize fundraising, the release said. By joining forces with Gloo, Masterworks gains capital, scale, a technology backbone and spiritual alignment. Gloo provides access to AI, data and other tools, the release said. The company serves more than 100,000 faith, ministry and nonprofit leaders and offers content related to Carey Nieuwhof and Wycliffe Bible Translators, among others.

Masterworks will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Gloo. Beck and Brad Hill, president of Gloo Media Network, will join Masterworks’ board of directors. Woodworth will transition to the role of executive chairman of the board, and Bryan Brown, current president of Masterworks, will succeed him as CEO.

