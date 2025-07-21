Ziggi’s to open coffee shop in Monument

MEAD — Ziggi’s Coffee will open a new shop in Monument Tuesday, creating 25 new jobs in the northern El Paso County community.

Owned and operated by Jill and Greg Bland, along with Jessica and Tim Thwaites, the 2,200-square-foot location at 16529 Cinematic View will be their seventh franchised Ziggi’s shop overall.

Mead-based Ziggi’s offers a beverage lineup including specialty coffees, chai and teas, Fresherz, Energy Infusions, smoothies, Italian sodas and more. It recently expanded its offerings with Dirty Soda, an alternative to traditional coffee and soda options that highlights a variety of beverages crafted with popular soda bases, enhanced with a mix of flavors, fruit purees, candy toppings and creamy finishes.

The shop also will offer a variety of food items including breakfast and lunch sandwiches, burritos and paninis, as well as sweet baked goods such as bread, cinnamon rolls, scones, cookies and cake pops.

In honor of its grand opening, Ziggi’s Coffee of Monument will offer a week of promotions:

July 28: 50% off menu drinks.

July 29: 20% of sales from guests who mention Tri-Lakes Cares will be donated to the nonprofit.

July 30: 50% off any food item with the purchase of a 16-ounce drink.

July 31: Loyalty members who purchase an item can scan their app to enter for a chance to win free Ziggi’s coffee for a year.

Aug. 1: Guests who buy one drink can get another of equal or lesser value free.

Aug. 2: $1.49 20-ounce Dirty Sodas.

Aug. 3: $4 energy infusions.

“As a local family who has lived here for over three years, we’re excited to bring Ziggi’s Coffee to Monument,” the Blands said in a prepared statement. “Monument is a rapidly growing community, and we’re proud to be part of its growth. We love the small-town feel and beautiful surroundings this area has to offer. We look forward to being a place where guests can come together and enjoy great coffee.”

The new shop is located about 20 minutes from Colorado Springs and just north of the U.S. Air Force Academy.

“Opening our newest location in Monument marks an exciting milestone for Ziggi’s Coffee as we continue to grow in Colorado,” Brandon Knudsen, co-founder and CEO of Ziggi’s Coffee, said in a news release. “We’re proud to be part of the Monument community and are committed to serving guests with the same dedication to quality and connection that defines every location.”

The Monument shop will be open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Founded in 2004 and franchised since 2016, Ziggi’s Coffee opened its first location in Longmont. The chain has more than 100 locations open across 22 states, and more than 200 locations in various stages of development.

