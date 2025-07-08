Medicaid agency could claw back nearly $60M from hospitals

DENVER — A recent court verdict could force Colorado’s Medicaid agency to claw back and redistribute nearly $60 million in funds from Denver Health and other hospitals, but industry groups contend the state is overselling the impact and should eat the costs.

According to The Denver Post, the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing lost a case in May in Denver District Court over whether UCHealth’s Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins and Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs are publicly or privately owned. Both hospitals belonged to local governments before UCHealth signed a lease to take over their operations in 2012. The state had labeled them as public hospitals, but the court ruled that they were privately owned — a point that matters because of Colorado’s provider tax.

