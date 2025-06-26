Elderhaus secures $115,000 grant for dementia care

FORT COLLINS — Elderhaus Adult Day Program has been awarded a $115,000 grant from the Alzheimer’s Association Center for Dementia Respite Innovation to enhance the quality and availability of dementia-specific respite care for people living with dementia and their caregivers in Northern Colorado.

Elderhaus Adult Day Program is one of 41 recipients chosen to receive grant funding from more than 200 applicants across the country. Funds will be used to fund Elderhaus’ ElderHands Workshop Pilot Project. The program supports hands-on activities, such as furniture assembly, light car detailing and other skills-based tasks and services.

“Elderhaus Adult Day Program is excited to be included in this elite group of community-based service providers,” Jenny Langness, executive director, said in a prepared statement. “Caring for someone living with dementia can be overwhelming. This grant will help us provide much needed dementia-specific care and services for people living with dementia and much needed respite for their caregivers living in Northern Colorado.

Elderhaus Adult Day Program also will receive online training and ongoing technical aid from the CDRI to ensure respite services are dementia-capable and to support sustainability.

