Colorado unemployment flat in May; Broomfield lowest in region

DENVER — Colorado’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.8% in May, flat from the previous month, according to new data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

The number of unemployed Coloradans decreased by 100 to 158,700 from April to May, a statistically insignificant dip, while the state’s labor force decreased by 700 to 3,282,800 over that period, putting the participation rate at 67.7%.

The national unemployment rate was also flat at 4.2 percent from April to May.

In the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, Broomfield County led the way with the lowest non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 4.2%, followed by Larimer County (4.4%), Boulder County (4.6%) and Weld County (4.8.).

Over the year, the average workweek for all Colorado employees on private nonfarm payrolls decreased from 33.4 to 33.0 hours, according to a CLDE report, while average hourly earnings grew from $37.81 to $39, $2.76 more than the national average hourly earnings of $36.24.

