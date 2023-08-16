Colorado bankruptcy filings climb 12% in July

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings increased 12% in July compared with the prior year, continuing a trend of increases dating back to December.

July filings increased in Boulder, Broomfield and Weld counties, with Larimer’s numbers declining, according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases.

Colorado recorded 509 bankruptcy filings in July, compared with 453 in July 2022. Colorado recorded 522 bankruptcy filings in June.

Year-to-date filings increased 20% statewide, to 3,421 from 2,842 through July 2022. Individual bankruptcies increased 20.7% year-to-date, while business filings increased 3.8%.

Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado: