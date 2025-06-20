Work starts at site of new Target in Firestone

FIRESTONE — Site work has begun on what will be a 128,000-square-foot Target store just west of Home Depot in the City Centre development in Firestone.

According to The Denver Post, Weld County public records show Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) bought the 11 acres of vacant land at the southwest corner of Jake Jabs Boulevard and City Centre Road for nearly $4 million in April.

BizWest reported last November that the deal approved by the Firestone Town Board will reimburse the company $2.5 million for land-acquisition costs, as well as grant them $2.8 million worth of water credits. The store is expected to generate not only building and property taxes but also an estimated $1.5 million in annual sales tax revenue once it opens in 2026.

on Facebook on LinkedIn