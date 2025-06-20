Real Estate & Construction  June 20, 2025

Work starts at site of new Target in Firestone

An elevation shows the planned Target store in Firestone.
An elevation shows the planned Target store in Firestone. Source: Firestone planning documents.
FIRESTONE — Site work has begun on what will be a 128,000-square-foot Target store just west of Home Depot in the City Centre development in Firestone.

According to The Denver Post, Weld County public records show Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) bought the 11 acres of vacant land at the southwest corner of Jake Jabs Boulevard and City Centre Road for nearly $4 million in April. 

BizWest reported last November that the deal approved by the Firestone Town Board will reimburse the company $2.5 million for land-acquisition costs, as well as grant them $2.8 million worth of water credits. The store is expected to generate not only building and property taxes but also an estimated $1.5 million in annual sales tax revenue once it opens in 2026.

