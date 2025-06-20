Weld to help Severance process oil and gas applications

SEVERANCE — Severance has joined Evans and Keenesburg in taking advantage of Weld County’s free offer to assist in processing applications for oil and gas developments.

According to the Greeley Tribune, the intergovernmental agreement approved Monday by the Board of Weld County Commissioners will allow those municipalities to save time and resources by consulting with more experienced professionals from the county’s Oil and Gas Energy Department and reducing costly errors in the process.

