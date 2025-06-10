 June 10, 2025

Deion Sanders missing from Buffs camps, cancels speaking engagement

Coach_Prime_Presser24GA
Deion Sanders smiles during a humorous moment during the press conference announcing his hiring as University of Colorado football team’s 28th head coach at the Touchdown Club at Folsom Field on Dec. 4, 2022. Courtesy Glenn Asakawa/University of Colorado
By

BOULDER — University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders has not been in Boulder as the Buffs summer camps began last week, according to US Today, which cited an unnamed source who claims Coach Prime is dealing with an “unspecified health issue.”

He also reportedly skipped a previously scheduled speaking engagement at a recent event for The Foundation for Sickle Cell Research.

SPONSORED CONTENT

University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders has not been in Boulder as the Buffs summer camps began last week, according to US Today, which cited an unnamed source who claims Coach Prime is dealing with an “unspecified health issue.”

Related Posts

Categories: External Source Today's News Deion Sanders
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts
Closing in 8 seconds...