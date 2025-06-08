Startups  June 8, 2025

Silicon Flatirons in search of new leader as director plans to move on

Brad Bernthal
By

Silicon Flatirons is in the market for a new leader as Brad Bernthal intends to leave the university after the upcoming fall semester.

Related Posts

Categories: Higher education Startups Technology Today's News Brad Bernthal Silicon Flatirons
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts
Closing in 8 seconds...