Middle-Income Housing Summit rescheduled for June 24

LONGMONT — A BizWest event focusing on housing for the “missing middle” that originally was to be held Tuesday has been rescheduled because of Sunday’s attack on pro-Israel protesters on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder.

Dealing with that event will keep several Boulder officials who had been scheduled to appear at the summit from attending.

The Boulder Valley Middle-Income Housing Summit will now be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. June 24 at the Fox Hill Club, 1400 Colorado Highway 119 in Longmont.

The event is designed to foster collaboration and innovation in addressing the pressing issues of housing that is affordable to the Boulder Valley’s middle-income workforce. It will bring together stakeholders from the private and public sectors, including real estate developers, government officials and community members to delve into key challenges in developing housing that is accessible to our workforce and their families and allows them to build future equity.

Facilitating the panel discussions will be former state Rep. Jonathan Singer, founder of Comity Solutions LLC.

Tickets are $86.59 if purchased online through June 23 and $96.09 the day of the event, but the summit is free to elected officials.

