Summit to focus on middle-income housing

LONGMONT — Housing for the “missing middle” will be the focus of a BizWest event to be held next week in Longmont.

The Boulder Valley Middle-Income Housing Summit, scheduled for 8 to 11:30 a.m. June 3 at the Fox Hill Club, 1400 Colorado Highway 119, is designed to foster collaboration and innovation in addressing the pressing issues of housing that is affordable to the Boulder Valley’s middle-income workforce. The event will bring together stakeholders from the private and public sectors, including real estate developers, government officials and community members to delve into key challenges in developing housing that is accessible to our workforce and their families and allows them to build future equity.

Facilitating the panel discussions will be former state Rep. Jonathan Singer, founder of Comity Solutions LLC and senior director of policy programs at the Boulder Chamber.

Tickets are $86.59 if purchased online through next Monday and $96.09 the day of the event, but the event is free to elected officials.

