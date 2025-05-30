Transportation  May 30, 2025

Via vs. Via means vehicular vexation

Paratransit service fighting for name identity

Photos courtesy Via Mobility Services and the City of Longmont. Graphic design by Bernie Simon/BizWest
Boulder-based Via Mobility Services is being confused with New York-based Via Transportation Inc., the company with which the city of Longmont contracted last year to run its microtransit service, Ride Longmont. That company insists on placing “by Via” on the Ride Longmont cars.

