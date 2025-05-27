Water Remediation Technology hires new prez

WESTMINSTER — Water Remediation Technology Inc., a Westminster-headquartered company that provides groundwater treatment solutions, recently hired Michael Roth as its president.

He previously held the same role at Amiad North America.

“We are excited to welcome Mike to the WRT leadership team,” WRT CEO Michael Dimitriou said in a prepared statement. “His visionary mindset, customer-centric philosophy, and passion for sustainable water treatment align perfectly with our mission and the future we envision.”

