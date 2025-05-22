Elias named dean at University of Northern Colorado’s business college

GREELEY — Steven Elias, who had served for eight years as dean of the business school at Fort Lewis College in Durango, has been named dean of the Monfort College of Business at the University of Northern Colorado and will assume his new duties July 14.

Elias succeeds Keiko Krahnke, a professor at UNC’s business school who had been serving as interim dean since the departure of Ken Colwell last year.

At Fort Lewis’ Katz School of Business, Elias was responsible for securing a $10 million endowment to rename the school in 2023 — the largest gift in the college’s history. He helped establish the college’s first endowed professorship and largest endowed scholarship, and founded its Center for Innovation, a community-facing center dedicated to entrepreneurship, startups and small-business development throughout southwest Colorado.

Under his leadership at FLC, Elias built a 25-member business advisory council, oversaw the development of the business school’s strategic plan and led the successful effort to earn reaccreditation for the school through the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business in 2021. He also expanded hands-on learning experiences for students by launching new industry partnerships, developing interdisciplinary programs and supporting student entrepreneurship across all majors on campus.

“We were fortunate to have a number of strong candidates interested in the position of dean of the Monfort College of Business,” Kirsten Fleming, UNC’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, said in a prepared statement. “Dr. Elias was chosen because of the broad support he received from multiple constituencies both on and off campus and his existing and long-standing successful experience as a dean. He brings with him an ability to build relationships, a commitment to creating a positive culture, and a creative problem-solving approach, all of which promise to benefit the college.”

Before his time at Fort Lewis, Elias spent almost a decade at New Mexico State University, where he held several roles in the College of Business including doctoral program director, management department head, interim associate dean for research, director of the Woodrow Wilson MBA Fellowship in Education Leadership program and professor of management.

Elias, who brings more than 24 years of higher-education experience to his new role at UNC, earned a Ph.D. in applied social psychology from Colorado State University, a Master of Science in Applied Psychology from Auburn University’s campus in Montgomery, Alabama, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of South Florida.

“It’s an honor to join the University of Northern Colorado as dean of the Monfort College of Business,” Elias said in a prepared statement. “With its outstanding students, dedicated faculty and talented staff, MCB is well-positioned to deepen its impact through immersive education, career readiness and community engagement.

“I’m excited to bring a network of relationships from across Colorado to help create new opportunities within the college, across campus and throughout the region,” he said. “This is a pivotal moment to advance our shared work in alignment with UNC’s Rowing, Not Drifting 2030 strategic plan.”

