BOULDER — A five-bedroom home at 1505 Sunset Blvd. in Boulder sold this month for $14.5 million, the highest price for a single-family residence in the city’s history, according to the Denver Post.

The buyer, according to Boulder County real estate records, was the Kevin D Ness Revocable Trust and the seller was the Dru A Schmitt Revocable Trust.

