Platte Street building sells for $129M

DENVER — A five-story building on Platte Street in Denver has sold for $129 million.

BusinessDen reports that Texas-based Crescent Real Estate acquired the Riverview building at 1700 Platte St. The property encompasses 202,500 square feet, putting the price per square foot at $637.

The property is 100% leased, with BPX Energy occupying 80% of the space.

Crescent also recently reentered the Boulder market, acquiring 16 properties in three business parks.