Bolder Industries inks EU grant for Belgian carbon-black plant

BOULDER — Bolder Industries Inc., which converts used tires into carbon black, petrochemicals, steel and power, has formalized a grant agreement with the European Commission’s EU Innovation Fund to help pay for development of a production facility at the Port of Antwerp in Belgium.

The 55,152-square-meter Antwerp factory “will feature four proprietary reactors and a cutting-edge finishing line capable of processing over 6 million end-of-life tires annually,” the company said in a news release.

The EU fund has committed 32 million euros ($33.83 million) to the project, which is scheduled to break ground next year and be operational in 2027. The Antwerp plant is expected to create at least 50 new jobs.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“This is only the first phase of Bolder’s plan in Antwerp, with future expansion expected to more than double the facility’s capacity,” the company said.

on Facebook on LinkedIn