Electra names new chief commercial officer

BOULDER — Electra, a clean-iron company that seeks to decarbonize iron and steelmaking, has appointed Francois Perras as chief commercial officer.

Current CCO Simon Wandke will transition to become chair of Electra’s advisory board and adviser to the CEO.

Perras worked for more than two decades at international steel company ArcelorMittal, where he started his career as a metallurgist and eventually became president and CEO of ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada.

Most recently, Perras was CEO of Tergeo Minerals, a company focused on extracting magnesium and amorphous silica from mine tailings.

“The demand for clean iron and the urgency to decarbonize iron and steelmaking is growing at an unprecedented rate,” Sandeep Nijhawan, CEO and co-founder of Electra, said in a written statement. “With Francois’s expertise in EAF steelmaking and delivering successful global business strategies, Electra is well positioned to accelerate its commercialization strategy to build and operate ironmaking hubs with our strategic partners globally. I am excited about Simon’s new role to lead and expand Electra’s advisory board for our next growth phase and be a valued mentor to the executive team.”

Electra is a trade name for Electrasteel Inc.