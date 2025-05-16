Banking & Finance  May 16, 2025

South Dakota bank with Northern Colorado branches looks to Wyoming

First National Bank of Fort Pierre, South Dakota, operates as First Advantage in Northern Colorado, including at 4532 McMurry Ave. in Fort Collins. Ken Amundson/BizWest
First National Bank of Fort Pierre South Dakota on Friday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Wyoming Bank & Trust, which has branches in Cheyenne and Burns. The acquired branches will operate under the name First Wyoming Bank & Trust Branch of First National Bank.

