Nonprofit Spotlight: Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence

BOULDER — For more than 46 years, the Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence (SPAN) has been a vital lifeline for individuals and families experiencing domestic violence in Boulder County. What began as a modest shelter has evolved into a comprehensive support network offering trauma-informed services, housing assistance and youth education — each designed to empower survivors and build healthier, safer communities.

At the helm of SPAN is Anne Tapp, executive director, who is retiring after her 34th year with the organization. With a background in psychology and theology, Tapp’s career has long been centered on creating practical solutions to improve family dynamics and relationships.

“Before joining SPAN, I worked in a shelter and as a children’s counselor in Denver,” Tapp said. “My degrees in psychology and theology led me to focus on creating services that have a tangible impact on people’s lives. I wanted to create solutions that go beyond theory — practical approaches to improving family dynamics and relationships. SPAN is an incredible organization, and I’ve stayed because of the inspiration I get from the staff, board, and community partners. They’ve always challenged me to do more and think bigger. Through their encouragement, I’ve learned how to connect more effectively with individuals experiencing domestic violence.”

SPAN provides survivor-centered programming, counseling, legal advocacy, and robust housing support for adults and children. Courtesy Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence.

Over the decades, SPAN has expanded its services well beyond emergency shelter. Today, the organization provides survivor-centered programming, counseling, legal advocacy, and robust housing support for adults and children.

“Our housing program is especially impactful,” Tapp said. “We’re proud that 80% of shelter residents move into affordable housing with the help of our housing team. Additionally, we work with the Boulder Valley School District to provide consent and violence prevention education to youth. These programs teach students how to build healthy relationships, which is foundational to preventing future violence.”

This year, SPAN is also celebrating the launch of several new initiatives. A major recent renovation made the shelter pet-friendly for service animals — a significant improvement that removes a major barrier for survivors who previously hesitated to leave abusive situations out of concern for their pets.

“Many of our survivors didn’t want to leave their pets behind when seeking shelter, and we recognized this as a significant barrier,” Tapp said. “We partnered with the Boulder Humane Society, which graciously hosted the animals while their owners received services. We also had a fantastic team of volunteers who helped make the shelter more pet-friendly.”

Another growing program is SPAN’s Family Resilience initiative, which supports healing between parents and children who have experienced or witnessed violence. Offered in both English and Spanish, the program includes community nights designed to assist with recovery and connection.

“We’re also expanding our Family Resilience Program, which helps rebuild the bond between adults who have experienced violence and the children who have witnessed it. This program fosters healing and community among families who’ve shared similar experiences,” Tapp said.

Like many nonprofits, SPAN faces its share of challenges. Funding uncertainty, especially from federal sources, remains a persistent concern.

“There’s often a misunderstanding of the complexities of domestic violence and the specific needs of vulnerable populations. This makes long-term planning difficult, particularly because some of our housing funding programs are uncertain. As we continue to work with individuals facing multiple barriers, we’re also dealing with challenges around resource stability and funding uncertainty,” Tapp said.

Despite these hurdles, SPAN remains committed to its mission — and community support is key to that ongoing work.

“There are so many ways to get involved,” Tapp said. “We offer volunteer training, with our next session coming up in May. You can sign up for that on our website. Donations are always appreciated, especially to help us manage delays in federal funding. Businesses can also volunteer as a group, and we’re always looking for passionate individuals who want to make a difference in the lives of survivors.”

To learn more about SPAN and how you can support its mission, visit www.safehousealliance.org.

Christian Castaneda is program coordinator for Social Venture Partners Boulder County. Katie MacDonald is development & communications manager for Social Venture Partners Boulder County.

