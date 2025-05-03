KRFC to celebrate 22nd birthday at Odell Brewing

FORT COLLINS — KRFC 88.9 FM, a nonprofit community radio station, will celebrate a 22nd Birthday Bash June 7. The event will take place from noon to 7 p.m. at Odell Brewing Co., 800 E. Lincoln Ave., in Fort Collins.

The event will include live music, food trucks, local vendors, family activities, and exclusive giveaways in celebration of more than two decades of the station providing music and programming. Admission is free.

The festivities will include performances by artists such as Darcy Nelson, Jeff Finlin, John Magnie’s Grocery Story, 3rd Wheel, DJ Williams, and Westside Joe & the Men of Soul. Guests can enjoy activities such as a silent auction, membership exclusives and a special CD giveaway.

The silent auction for KRFC’s 22nd Birthday Bash will kick off May 7 at krfcfm.org.

Fort Collins Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram is presenting sponsor of the event.

“This milestone is a testament to the strength of our Northern Colorado community,” Justin Clapp, executive director of KRFC 88.9 FM, said in a written statement. “For 22 years, KRFC has been privileged to be a platform for local artists, businesses, and voices that make our region unique. We’re thrilled to celebrate this journey with our listeners and partners, and we look forward to many more years of connecting and inspiring through music and meaningful programming.”

For more information about KRFC 88.9 FM and its programming, or to become a memberand support local community radio, visit krfcfm.org.

