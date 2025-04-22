Metron Farnier leases Louisville flex space

LOUISVILLE — Metron Farnier LLC, a Boulder-based company that makes smart water meters and sensors, recently leased 56,650 square feet of flex-industrial space at 335 Centennial Parkway in Louisville, according to CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), the brokerage that represented landlord WSRE CP Centennial Investors LLC.

“We’re thrilled that Metron chose to relocate to the Centennial Valley,” CBRE broker Jeremy Kroner said in a prepared statement. “Their presence will only strengthen Louisville’s strong advanced manufacturing ecosystem, while bringing additional innovation and jobs to the community. We look forward to watching them thrive in their new home.”

The building, in which Metron Farnier is leasing an industrial space on the first floor and 17,179 square feet of office space on the second, was built in 1995 and renovated in 2019, according to CBRE.

SPONSORED CONTENT

In addition to Kroner, CBRE’s Tyler Carner and Jeremy Ballenger helped broker the lease deal.

on Facebook on LinkedIn