Lafayette hires city attorney, deputy

LAFAYETTE — Mary Lynn Macsalka was recently hired as Lafayette’s first in-house city attorney.

“Macsalka brings 17 years of experience in advising local governments and state agencies. She began her career in Boulder, practicing municipal law at Williamson & Hayashi LLC, where she handled a broad range of legal matters, including land use, zoning, taxation, ordinance drafting, open meetings, and litigation,” according to a city news release. “She later served as an Assistant Attorney General in Alaska, representing state agencies, boards, and commissions. In 2019, she returned to Colorado and rejoined the firm — now Hayashi & Macsalka LLC — continuing to represent local governments, including Lafayette, across the Front Range.”

Joining Macsalka is Erin Poe, who will serve as Lafayette’s deputy city attorney.

She most recently worked for the City of Boulder as a prosecutor and deputy city attorney.

