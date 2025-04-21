Legal & Courts  April 21, 2025

Lafayette hires city attorney, deputy

Lafayette city attorney Mary Lynn Macsalka.
Lafayette city attorney Mary Lynn Macsalka. Source: City of Lafayette.
By

LAFAYETTE — Mary Lynn Macsalka was recently hired as Lafayette’s first in-house city attorney.

“Macsalka brings 17 years of experience in advising local governments and state agencies. She began her career in Boulder, practicing municipal law at Williamson & Hayashi LLC, where she handled a broad range of legal matters, including land use, zoning, taxation, ordinance drafting, open meetings, and litigation,” according to a city news release. “She later served as an Assistant Attorney General in Alaska, representing state agencies, boards, and commissions. In 2019, she returned to Colorado and rejoined the firm — now Hayashi & Macsalka LLC — continuing to represent local governments, including Lafayette, across the Front Range.”

Joining Macsalka is Erin Poe, who will serve as Lafayette’s deputy city attorney. 

SPONSORED CONTENT

She most recently worked for the City of Boulder as a prosecutor and deputy city attorney.

Mary Lynn Macsalka was recently hired as Lafayette’s first in-house city attorney.

Related Posts

Categories: Lafayette Law Firms Legal & Courts People on the Move Today's News City of Lafayette
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts
Closing in 8 seconds...