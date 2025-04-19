Trust for Public Land receives grant for Greeley’s Delta Park

GREELEY — The Trust for Public Land has received a grant from Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) and the Republic Services Charitable Foundation for a park project in Greeley.

The grant is one of 14 awarded to nonprofit organizations and was awarded through the Foundation’s National Neighborhood Promise Program. The NNP program works to revitalize communities and enhance the quality of life of residents through volunteer projects, monetary donations and in-kind services, according to a press release.

Almost $3 million was awarded in total to the 14 organizations.

“We are committed to engaging with and investing in the communities we serve,” Elena Goodhall, director of community investment for Republic Services, said in a statement. “Our local teams work closely with our nonprofit partners on critical initiatives and projects that help foster sustainable neighborhoods.”

The Trust for Public Land has been working with the City of Greeley and other groups to revitalize Delta Park, a six-acre park in east Greeley.

