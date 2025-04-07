Beverage brand Corpse Reviver wins Naturally Colorado pitch contest

BOULDER — Corpse Reviver, a Denver-based brand of electrolyte beverages, won the grand prize and the People’s Choice Award last week at Naturally Colorado’s Naturally Rising: The Conscious Business Pitch Competition.

“The grand prize was valued at over $110,000 and included a booth at New Hope’s Newtopia Now (taking place in Denver in August 2025), a cash investment, an entry to the national Naturally Rising pitch competition and a robust suite of business services,” Naturally Colorado, a trade organization organization formed last year with the merger of Naturally Boulder and Denver-based Colorado Food Works, said in a news release.

Send Bars and Denver Bone Broth won second and third place, respectively.

“This year’s Naturally Rising competition highlighted the creativity, passion, and innovation that define Colorado’s natural products industry,” NC executive director Kristine Carey said in the release. “We are excited to support these emerging brands as they continue to grow and make a lasting impact.”

