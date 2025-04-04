Nonprofit Spotlight: LAUNCH

Editor’s note: Each month, Social Venture Partners Boulder County produces a Nonprofit Spotlight to highlight the work of nonprofits in Boulder County.

LONGMONT — LAUNCH, the Longmont Alliance for Urbanism, Neighborhoods & Community Housing, is a grassroots coalition of neighbors who live and work in the Front Range.

Founded in early 2023 by Shakeel Dalal and Taylor Wicklund, LAUNCH began in response to a controversial housing development project in Longmont, which is how Shakeel and Drew Sorrells, now co-presidents, met.

The project sparked mixed reactions from neighbors who were concerned about the impact of housing construction in their neighborhood. Recognizing that housing challenges extend far beyond neighborhood boundaries, LAUNCH sought to include more voices in the conversation, advocating for a broader, citywide approach to addressing the housing shortage.

“We think in a 10-year horizon for structural change,” Dalal said. “Our goal is not only to address the immediate need for affordable housing but also to empower residents to advocate for long-term solutions that work for everyone.”

Sorrells, an interior designer and business owner, became involved in the movement after working on the Bohn Farm Project, which highlighted the importance of building strong, supportive communities.

Despite having different professional backgrounds, Dalal and Sorrells share a common vision for equitable housing solutions and community resilience.

“I realized how essential it is to support communities through well-designed, sustainable structures that go beyond just aesthetics,” Sorrells said. “Through my work, I’ve evolved in my own business to create designs that last a lifetime, and more, considering how buildings and neighborhoods will stand the test of time.”

Dalal’s journey to this work was deeply influenced by his experiences in Madison, Wisconsin, and Chicago, where he encountered the challenges of car-dependent communities. When he moved to Longmont, he saw an opportunity to make a difference in a city that is known for its people-centric atmosphere but still faces development challenges.

“Longmont is a unique place where you can meet your neighbors and feel part of a community, but it’s not equally accessible for all residents,” Dalal said. “I wanted to be part of the solution to ensure everyone can live and thrive here.”

Over the past year, LAUNCH has made significant strides in changing the conversation about housing. One of the organization’s proudest accomplishments was helping Longmont become the first city to eliminate parking minimums, a policy change that reduces costs, improves traffic safety, and supports affordability.

“We’re moving away from the outdated approach of subsidizing housing for a lucky few and shifting toward solutions that also consider how we build and plan our cities and neighborhoods,” Dalal said. LAUNCH plans to continue fostering conversations about housing through community engagement.

Sorrells highlighted one of the organization’s upcoming initiatives — creating an accessory dwelling unit toolkit. These affordable “casitas” or “mother-in-law suites” can provide additional housing options on existing properties, without the hefty costs of new construction.

“ADUs are a relatively affordable way to add housing to a lot, and we are striving to work with the city to streamline the permitting and financing processes to make them easier for homeowners to build,” Sorrells said. “This will also help people age in place, providing a solution to a growing demographic challenge.”

Sorrells said that while the organization has made great strides, participation in meetings and events has been limited. As a small, fully volunteer-run organization, funding is a continual challenge.

“We’re working full-time while also trying to engage the community and fund initiatives that support our mission,” Sorrells said.

“We need more people to become involved in our efforts. We welcome all opinions and strive to be a space where everyone can contribute to the housing conversation, no matter what their background,” Dalal added.

Community members can support LAUNCH by volunteering, signing up for the newsletter, becoming a member, attending meetings, or donating directly through the organization’s website.

LAUNCH is hosting an upcoming event this summer focused on “Aging in Place.” The dynamic conversation will explore housing solutions for an aging population and how communities can support residents as they grow older while staying in their homes.

“We want to create a space for people to come together, share ideas, and work toward a future where everyone has a place to call home,” Sorrells said. “Whether you’re a community member, a developer, or an architect, there’s a role for you in this conversation.”

For more information on upcoming events or to get involved with LAUNCH Longmont, visit the organization’s website at launchlongmonthousing.org

Christian Castaneda is program coordinator for Social Venture Partners Boulder County.

