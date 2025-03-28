Schroeder named ops manager at Estes Chamber

ESTES PARK — Kiley Jo Schroeder, who had been strategic partnerships manager for the YMCA of the Rockies, has been named operations manager at the Estes Chamber of Commerce.

“The operations manager is a pivotal role within the Chamber, overseeing daily operations, coordinating economic development initiatives and fostering a thriving local business environment,” Chamber president Colleen DePasquale said in a prepared statement. “We are thrilled to have found an outstanding candidate to fill the role. Kiley Jo Schroeder is a dynamic professional with a strong background in business development, strategic partnerships and sales, and I’m confident she has already become a valued member of the team.”

At the YMCA of the Rockies, Schroeder led outside sales initiatives, handled community relations and managed key business development projects.

Her experience spans diverse industries, including media, medical sales, and nonprofit organizations. She had been a consultant for the PivotDancer online platform, an account executive for Golden Peak Media in Golden, and an advertising and media representative for the Philadelphia Gay News. She also had been a medical sales representative for four companies in the Philadelphia area.

“We’re looking forward to bringing her ability to drive growth and build meaningful connections to enhance and expand the work of the Chamber and the Economic Development and Workforce Council,” DePasquale said.

Schroeder earned a bachelor’s degree from Messiah University in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to serve the Estes Valley community, where my family has been deeply rooted for over 30 years,” Schroeder said in a Chamber news release. “I’m looking forward to using my skills and passion for relationship-building to support local businesses and strengthen the Chamber’s impact.”

