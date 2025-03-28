Indoor golf club to open in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Just a few months after a sports bar with an indoor golf simulator opened in Longmont, Fort Collins will soon get a membership-based indoor facility of its own.

According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, the Skylark Indoor Golf Club will open this spring in a former dental office at 1514 E. Harmony Road, Unit 4.

Unlike the new Ironwood Sports Bar & Sim Golf at 700 Ken Pratt Blvd., Suite 105, in Longmont, Skylark won’t include a bar or restaurant, but Steven Wright, who owns the business along with his wife, Ally, said access to prepackaged snacks, nonalcoholic beverages and a coffee bar will be included in its membership fees. Skylark will have three Trackman golf simulators, which allow players to virtually visit a growing library of golf courses from around the world.

