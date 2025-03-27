Nasdaq warns Trimble over delayed annual report filing

WESTMINSTER — For the second time since late 2024, Nasdaq has warned industrial technology company Trimble Inc. (Nasdaq: TRMB) that it could face delisting over a compliance issue related to a delayed annual earnings report filing.

In a regulatory disclosure this week, Trimble said the exchange has warned the company “as a result of its failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended Jan. 3, 2025 with the (U.S.) Securities and Exchange Commission. The Listing Rule requires Nasdaq-listed companies to timely file all required periodic reports with the SEC.”

Trimble received a similar notice last November.

The warning has “no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock,” Trimble’s disclosure said. The company said it “has 60 calendar days after the Notice to submit a plan to regain compliance,” and “intends to take the necessary steps to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules as soon as practicable.”

