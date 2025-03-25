Lawn products-maker Sunday raises $25M to fund nationwide expansion

BOULDER — Sunday, a Boulder-based company that has developed what it calls “environmentally responsible lawn care products,” recently received a $25 million investment from S2G Investments to help Sunday scale and expand nationwide operations.

“This investment from S2G will allow us to accelerate innovation, expand our retail presence, and continue empowering homeowners to care for their outdoor spaces in a way that’s better for their families and the planet,” Sunday CEO Coulter Lewis said in a prepared statement.

Sunday, a trade name used by This Land Inc., sells its products in retail stores and through a customizable subscription model on its website.

“The consumer lawn and garden space is ripe for disruption and we believe Sunday is leading the charge with its data-driven, customized approach. By moving away from a one-size-fits-all model, Sunday is delivering smarter, more sustainable solutions that align with modern homeowner priorities,” S2G managing director Matthew Walker said in a prepared statement. “We’re excited to support Sunday’s growth and bring meaningful innovation to this category.”

S2G focused its investments on venture and growth-stage businesses in the agriculture, food and energy sectors.

