Quid Novi event to eye influencers’ impact on marketplace

LOVELAND — Quid Novi Innovations, a thought-leader group that paused its programs during the COVID-19 pandemic and relaunched in January, will explore the phenomenon of influencers at its next showcase Tuesday at The Forge campus in Loveland.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Collaboratory Room, just east of Grimm Brothers Brewery in Building B of The Forge campus, 815 14th St. SW.

According to a Quid Novi news release, business owners know that “he age of traditional marketing is largely over. To be successful, businesses need to employ multiple channels in order to catch potential customers wherever their attention might be. Among those channels, increasingly, is the social-media space occupied by influencers – the Kardashians of whatever industry is discussed.”

Presenters will include Lauren Storeby and Tiffany Helton, Fort Collins restaurateurs who in 2020 launched an Online Restaurant Academy, an educational platform aimed at helping hospitality leaders and entrepreneurs thrive. Its programs are a combination of online curriculum and coaching. It has drawn participants nationwide.

Storeby and her husband Shawn own Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches and Brews. She left the apparel industry in 2017 to work in the restaurant business. Helton, co-founder of Stuft Burger Bar, has worked in the hospitality industry her entire career.

Quid Novi, an organization founded in 2010 by Fort Collins resident Rick Griggs, seeks to cross boundaries for innovation and collaboration while encouraging participants to think and discover new ideas. Its name is Latin for “What’s new.”

Tuesday’s program will run until 7:30 p.m. A $20 admission will be charged, which includes hors d’oeuvres. Drinks will be available for purchase.

