Greeley considers suing Windsor over U.S. 34 agreements

GREELEY — The Greeley City Council will likely be asked Tuesday night to authorize the office of city attorney Stacey Aurzada to begin legal action against the Town of Windsor for alleged breaches of a 2008 intergovernmental agreement about development along the U.S. Highway 34 corridor.

The IGA outlines the ways that Greeley and Windsor agreed to coordinate on planning, land use, utilities and other general development matters for land adjacent to the communities along the corridor.

According to the resolution to be submitted to council members, Windsor broke promises it made in the IGA to treat wastewater that originated from certain areas including properties annexed into Greeley, and also to sell Greeley 100,000-gallons-a day capacity in its wastewater treatment plant. Windsor’s alleged breaches of the agreement, the resolution says, “have seriously jeopardized proposed commercial and residential development of those annexed properties.

The resolution also says Windsor, despite its promises in the IGA, did not reserve wastewater-treatment capacity for Greeley once the plant reached 80% of its operating capacity, and did not begin expanding the plant once that capacity reached 90%.

The resolution also states that Greeley and Windsor agreed in the IGA to share equally the costs of general improvements and maintenance to Weld County Road 17 between U.S. 34 and Weld County Road 60, and to negotiate in good faith about an improved interchange at U.S. 34 and CR 17 — but that Windsor now says it has no intention to do so.

Despite “good-faith discussions,” the resolution says, “Windsor has been unwilling to negotiate a reasonable resolution to this dispute.” The resolution authorizes Aurzada’s office to “institute appropriate legal action on behalf of the City of Greeley, including, without limitation, legal action seeking injunctive relief, recovery of monetary damages, and all other remedies necessary and appropriate for breaches of the Highway 34 IGA committed by Windsor.”

Reached Tuesday afternoon, Windsor town attorney Dan Money said that “Windsor disagrees with those allegations in that resolution. I do believe the two municipalities are continuing to work through their differences and that will come to a resolution that’s acceptable by both jurisdictions.”

The Town of Windsor, Money added, “is in full compliance with the IGA.” Windsor Town Hall. Christopher Wood/BizWest

