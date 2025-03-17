Peregrine Energy Solutions raises millions in equity, loan financing

BOULDER — Clean-energy platform Peregrine Energy Solutions LLC recently closed $53 million in equity financing and secured a $115 million bridge financing facility to fund construction of a battery energy storage project that is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Bildmore Clean Energy provided the equity investment, while First Citizens Bank and Nomura Securities International Inc. helped arrange the loan.

“Peregrine is delighted to partner with Bildmore, First Citizens and Nomura, structuring an innovative financing solution for our fully merchant storage project,” Reid Strand, Peregrine’s senior vice president of finance, said in a prepared statement. “The support from our financial partners is indicative of Peregrine’s best in class assets, as well as our team’s ability to deliver impactful grid solutions.”

