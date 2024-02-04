Scout Clean Energy signs power agreement with AdventHealth

The Heart of Texas Wind Farms located in McCulloch County, Texas Courtesy Scout Clean Energy/Kipp Schorr, Wagon Productions.

BOULDER — Scout Clean Energy LLC, a Boulder-based company that develops, owns and operates renewable-energy systems, has signed a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with AdventHealth for a 90-megawatt portion of Scout’s Heart of Texas Wind Farm.

The portion of the project is expected to generate 380,000 megawatt hours of renewable electricity annually, accounting for approximately 40% of AdventHealth’s systemwide electrical needs.

“Scout’s Heart of Texas Wind Farm is a wonderful example of how Texas wind energy can bring clean energy to the grid, and tax revenues and employment to the community,” Michael Rucker, founder and CEO of Scout, said in a prepared statement. “We’re happy to help deliver on AdventHealth’s impressive effort toward achieving 100% renewable electricity by 2026, which was key to driving this sizable investment in the renewable economy.”

Heart of Texas is a 180-megawatt wind farm located near McCulloch County, Texas. The wind farm consists of 64 300-foot-tall wind turbines and supports 18 different landowners. The wind farm generates enough clean energy to power approximately 67,000 homes.

“VPPAs are a powerful opportunity to address a leading cause of climate change quickly and positively — greenhouse gas emissions from electricity generation. Reduced emissions improve the health of our team members and the communities we serve,” said Rob Roy, senior vice president and chief investment officer for AdventHealth.

Heart of Texas is owned and operated by Scout Clean Energy, a portfolio company managed by Brookfield Asset Management. Heart of Texas is part of Scout’s portfolio of approximately 1,000 megawatts of operating and under-construction wind assets, along with a pipeline of more than 19,000 megawatts of wind, solar and storage projects across 22 states.

Marisa Farabaugh, senior vice president and chief supply chain officer with AdventHealth said the agreement is one of the largest among all U.S. health systems, and will help the hospital system reduce its environmental impact and support the growth of renewable energy.