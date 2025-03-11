Louisville’s Studio Shed sheds name, rebrands as StudioHome

LOUISVILLE — Studio Shed Acquisition LLC, a Louisville-based prefabricated building company that until recently used the Studio Shed trade name, has rebranded as StudioHome.

“This is a natural evolution for our company, which has built much more than sheds over the past 17 years,” StudioHome cofounder and creative director Jeremy Nova said in a prepared statement. “Our journey began with a simple project to store our bikes but quickly became something much more profound: reimagining how quickly and efficiently we can build comfortable, flexible, efficient living spaces.”

Along with its new name, the company recently debuted a 528-square-foot carriage home accessory dwelling unit product.

“As communities across the United States face a housing crisis, ADUs and a focus on smaller living spaces have emerged as essential solutions,” the company said in a news release. “StudioHome is pioneering new approaches to housing with smart online design tools, factory efficiencies and rapid on-site construction.”

