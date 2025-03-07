Business owners plead their case to keep courts in downtown Greeley

GREELEY — Weld County commissioners embarked on the first of four listening sessions late Friday, in which they are seeking input on a potential move of the Weld County Justice Center after more than a century in downtown Greeley.

Before anyone even had the chance to speak, it was obvious just by the sheer numbers of attendees at the Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce that four Weld County commissioners would hear a collective plea to keep the status quo and build from there.

The county has been studying its options for impending growth of its landlocked justice center for more than a year. Last fall, its consultant landed on one final destination: vacant land on O Street across from the Weld County Administration building.

Then word got out. That would mean pulling 500 employees out of downtown, as well as the traffic generated by the courts, which fuel downtown businesses with about $2.5 million a year with their purchases and dining dollars. The county had its consultant study staying downtown, and it came back with an almost $500 million price tag vs. roughly $300 million to move it to O Street.

The City of Greeley has offered $10 million toward a parking garage to keep the county downtown, an anonymous donor has pledged $1 million, and the Downtown Development Authority also offered $1 million. Downtown business owners have collectively come up with almost half a million dollars toward the cause.

“When I look at it from the standpoint of business, I think the biggest winner for O Street might be the vending machines,” said Levi Gain of Doug’s Carpet and Upholstery. “I like to think about how we can continue the momentum that we’ve created in our downtown area that supports the people that enrich this community.”

He was one of a little more than a handful of downtown business representatives who would urge them to stay put and take on a plan by Richmark Development LLC that envisions a shared government campus that could spur further commercial development and residential housing downtown.

A move of the justice center has to happen if it is able to provide the necessary space and services for its growing judicial needs, explained commissioner Kevin Ross. Weld is getting two new judges this year, but they have only one courtroom. They’re already behind the eight ball.

“Let’s put this in perspective,” Ross said. “This is a $300 million project — plus. Let that sink in for a second. That’s big for us. In Weld County, we pay for everything in cash. That’s an obligation we try to hold true to the county residents. We have healthy reserves, we have $200 (million), so we’re going to get creative in how we do this. But this is a significant project, the county highway project, Weld County Road 49, for perspective, that’s 20 plus miles of a five-lane concrete highway, and that was $150 million. … That’s why it’s important we do our homework and bring it to the county residents in a responsible manner.”

To convince the county to stay downtown, the Richmark team, which has been working on downtown development projects for a decade, came up with a plan that capitalizes on the needs of not only the county’s need for growth, but also the city’s and school district’s need for new buildings. It’s also a plan that, however you slice it, comes in multiple millions less than the consultant’s original estimates, according to the Richmark team. The plan envisions a shared campus for all three, which will mean land and property swaps and a lot of buildings coming down to make way for the new. One of those buildings is the First United Methodist Church at ground zero of the Richmark plan.

Pastor Al Strauss said it was the oldest church in Weld County, and has been in the same spot since 1871.

“We took a vote to reduce our land, and it was a 98% vote. We are excited about the potential of what could happen in downtown. Plus, it allows us to have a vision of moving forward in a way that allows us to move in our strengths,” Strauss told the commissioners.

Melissa Gattis of Ancon II Constructors Inc. said her great-great grandparents’ home was displaced when the city put up the recreation center and the Union Colony Civic Center in the late 1980s.

“But I just look at all the improvements that have been made in downtown really and just in my short career here, and I just would hate to see us lose … it,” she said.

Conversely, O Street could stand a little stimulation, said Mike Miller: “Development stops at O street. It dies north of O Street. If you put it there, it would stimulate growth north of O Street, and long-term, I think that would be very beneficial.”

One downtown business owner said she had spoken with a couple of people recently who came downtown for jury duty. She said they appreciated the fact that they could walk around the park, and eat at the many different restaurants. She also wondered where the county expected to put all the ancillary traffic in the courts, those who must use the court system daily who need the convenience of the current location.

“That to me would be a huge consideration, when all of Wed County comes here for jury duty. Keeping them within walking distance from services . …. There’s not a lot of places for people to go out on O Street. Where do you put all those people who have to work in the courts?”

Jodie Redfern, an owner of the Cow Saloon & Eatery, said she remembered a time when people were afraid to come downtown. She said the improvements to downtown over the years changed those perceptions.

“All of these places and spaces and so much of this community has worked so hard to bring downtown alive,” Redfern said. “A strong downtown is a strong community. So I hope and pray that this happens downtown.”

The commissioners will conduct three more meetings on the topic. The public meetings will be:

• Monday, March 10, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Weld County Administration Building, 1150 O St., Greeley.

• Tuesday, March 18, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Southwest Service Center, 4209 WCR 24 ½, Longmont.

• Monday, March 24, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Weld County Administration Building, 1150 O St., Greeley.

