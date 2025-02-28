In-N-Out buys land for Longmont burger shop

LONGMONT — Beloved California fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger has purchased the Longmont land where it is establishing its first Boulder County outpost.

In-N-Out, which has pursued an aggressive expansion strategy in Colorado over the past half-decade, paid about $1.84 million for the roughly two-acre property at the intersection of Ken Pratt Boulevard and Harvest Moon Drive, near the new Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) warehouse store, Boulder County real estate records show.

The seller was Diamond G Concrete Co., a company that participated in a land-swap deal with Costco and the City of Longmont that helped pave the way for the wholesaler to set up shop on Ken Pratt Boulevard. The swap also helped facilitate the ongoing development of True North, a 185-unit affordable-housing project on nearby Bountiful Avenue.

In-N-Out first planted its flag in Colorado in Aurora and Colorado Springs in 2020 and has since expanded along the Front Range. Founded in Baldwin Park, California, in 1948, In-N-Out opened a Loveland location in 2023, with a Brighton restaurant in the works. A Timnath location in the Ladera development is also planned.

