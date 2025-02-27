Search firm hired to find new Thompson schools’ leader

LOVELAND — Omaha, Nebraska-based executive search firm McPherson and Jacobson has been selected by the Thompson School District’s board to lead the hunt for a new leader following the announcement earlier this week that current superintendent Marc Schaffer has accepted a position in suburban Chicago and will be leaving TSD at the end of the school year.

According to the Loveland Reporter Herald, Schaffer will start July 1 as superintendent of Community High School District 128, which serves the suburbs of Libertyville and Vernon Hills, Illinois.

McPherson and Jacobson was selected Wednesday as the least expensive of two finalists, asking $16,950 for the total cost of the search.

