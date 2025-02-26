Good Samaritan Hospital welcomes new leader

LAFAYETTE — Intermountain Health has named Kevin Jenkins as the new president of Intermountain Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette. He will start Monday.

Jenkins previously worked as market CEO of Holy Cross Hospitals with CommonSpirit in Utah. Prior to that, he was CEO of St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood. He also has previously served in several administrative roles at the St. Anthony North Campus in Westminster.

“My career has been dedicated to focusing on strategic growth and expansion, emphasizing caregiver and provider engagement and retention,” Jenkins said in a news release. “I can’t wait to be a part of the amazing Good Samaritan team.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

Jenkins earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from Brigham Young University and his master’s degree in health-care administration from the University of Washington.

Jenkins replaces Dawn Anuszkiewicz, who took on the role of president of MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and market leader in Puyallup, Washington.

on Facebook on LinkedIn