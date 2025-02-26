Enveda adds millions to Series C haul

BOULDER — Boulder-based Enveda Biosciences, which uses machine learning to discover naturally occurring drug compounds, recently added $20 million to its Series C round, bringing the fundraising effort’s total to $150 million.

The new investment came from French pharmaceutical company Sanofi S.A.

Enveda Biosciences, also known as Enveda Therapeutics Inc., has 10 drug candidates in its development pipeline, including an oral anti-inflammatory therapy for atopic dermatitis that recently began clinical trials.

The roughly 5-year-old company, which wrapped up a $119 million Series B fundraising round last year, had about 250 employees across the globe, including at Enveda’s Asian headquarters in Hyderabad, India, as of late 2024.

SPONSORED CONTENT

The company’s North American operations are based out of a 60,000-square-foot facility in Boulder’s Flatiron Park business campus.

“We believe that nature holds the key to the next generation of breakthrough medicines, and we are proving that in the clinic,” Enveda CEO Viswa Colluru said in a prepared statement. “This investment from a global leader in immunology, is a testament to the transformative potential of our platform, our team’s execution, and the growing realization that AI can radically unlock insight into the natural world to change lives. We have beat the industry’s pace and success rate of drug discovery, providing novel medicines that we hope fill the therapeutic gaps.”

on Facebook on LinkedIn