Lakeview Farms finalizes Noosa Yoghurt acquisition

CINCINNATI— Lakeview Farms, an Ohio-based company with a growing portfolio in fresh foods, has completed its acquisition of the Noosa Yoghurt LLC brand from Campbell Soup Co. (Nasdaq: CPD).

Noosa manufactures and markets the Australian-style yogurt products out of its Bellvue manufacturing facility. The transaction included all Noosa Yoghurt trademarks, its Bellvue facility and roughly 240 employees, Lakeview said when the deal was first inked last fall.

“The combined businesses will operate as a new company, Novus Foods,” Lakeview Farms said in a news release this week, and Noosa will be run as a standalone division within Novus.

“We are thrilled to join the Noosa Yoghurt business with Lakeview Farms as we create Novus Foods,” Lakeview Farms CEO Tom Davis said in the release. “This represents a huge opportunity for both businesses to leverage their strengths and innovate within the growing yogurt category and beyond. Novus Foods will embody the companies’ combined expertise and passion for delivering high-quality, innovative fresh foods to consumers.”

Noosa was brought under the Campbell umbrella in 2023 with the food giant’s acquisition of former Noosa parent company Sovos Brands Inc. Campbell leaders said at the time of the Sovos deal that they intended to offload Noosa.

Sovos acquired Noosa in 2018, a deal that at the time nearly doubled Sovos’ sales.

Noosa was co-founded in 2009 by Koel Thomae, an Australian expat, and Rob Graves, a Colorado dairy farmer, who set out to bring the Aussie-style yogurt with a creamy texture and sweet-tart flavor profile to the U.S. market. The yogurt is made with whole milk, a touch of wildflower North American honey and real fruit purées on a family farm in Larimer County.

