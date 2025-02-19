Hall to lead Loveland’s Community Kitchen

LOVELAND — Caterina Hall has been named executive director of the nonprofit Community Kitchen, which provides meals and resources to people facing food insecurity.

With more than 25 years of experience as a business executive, Hall has led initiatives focused on technology innovation and integration, as well as program expansion.

Hall previously served as chief operating officer at Bracken’s Kitchen, a hunger-relief organization based in Garden Grove, California.

Prior to her nonprofit work, Hall served as founder and CEO of multiple companies specializing in lighting and precision optics.

“We are excited to welcome Caterina to Loveland’s Community Kitchen,” Neil Jorgensen, Community Kitchen’s board president, said in a prepared statement. “Caterina’s passion and belief in ensuring that all people have access to food, combined with her extensive experience in nonprofit operations, community engagement and strategic vision, make her uniquely qualified to lead the Community Kitchen.”

In Loveland, Hall plans to strengthen partnerships and expand community outreach at the Community Kitchen.

“I’m honored to join the Community Kitchen and to lead its critical mission of ensuring that no one in our community goes hungry,” Hall said in a news release. “Together, with our dedicated staff, supporters and volunteers, I look forward to creating meaningful change and fostering a future where everyone has access to food. Food and air are basic needs, fundamental to our survival and well-being. Air is freely available, but food is not. Without access to nutritious food, individuals face significant challenges to their health, stability and overall quality of life. Addressing issues like food insecurity is not just about providing immediate relief; it’s about ensuring that everyone can thrive in a healthy, sustainable environment.”

The Community Kitchen has operated in Loveland since 1996, providing meals and access to resources to people in need. Last year, more than 1,400 people came to its location to access food, while others received food through various partner distributions that the Community Kitchen has through Alternatives to Violence, the Salvation Army and the Loveland Resource Center.

A welcome event for Hall will be held Feb. 27 at Desk Chair, 201 E. Fourth St. in Loveland. Community members are invited to attend and meet the new executive director.

