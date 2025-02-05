JBS set to spend millions in upgrades to Greeley, Texas beef packing plants

GREELEY— JBS USA, a global food producer, reports it will spend $50 million starting this year to upgrade the Greeley beef packing plant with a new distribution center.

It’s part of $200 million in planned upgrades to its two plants in Greeley and Cactus, Texas, both beef production facilities. The Cactus projects include a new fabrication floor and an expanded ground beef room.

“We believe now is the time to invest in the United States, and we are excited about what the future holds,” said Wesley Batista Filho, JBS USA CEO, in a news release. “Today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to the U.S. beef industry and the American farmer and rancher. At JBS, we prioritize ongoing investments in our facilities to ensure our company and the rural areas where we live and work are positioned for success now and in the future.”

The release stated the upgrades will improve efficiencies at the facilities and potentially increase production capacity. The projects will begin construction this year.

The Greeley facility employs more than 3,800 people and works with more than 175 producers, purchasing $3.1 billion worth of livestock per year, the release stated.

Monfort of Colorado opened the Greeley plant in 1960; Monfort merged with ConAgra Foods in 1987. ConAgra then sold its red meat division to a group of investors and the local company became Swift & Co. in 2002. JBS purchased the plant in 2007, investing millions into plant upgrades through the years.

JBS also recently applied to the City of Greeley to create a new trailer storage yard at 718 N 11th Ave., directly west of the plant, on a 27.3-acre parcel that was previously used for oil and gas. The oil and gas facility has since been removed, allowing for development, according to the application filed in December with the city.

The application states employee parking will mostly all remain in its current condition, but it will add a 28,000-square-foot semi-trailer storage area in the southwest corner of the site. The lot will be accessed approximately 10 times a day generally from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 a.m., the application documents stated.A company representative did not answer questions about the projects before this story’s deadline.

JBS USA is a global food company providing products to customers in approximately 100 countries on six continents. Headquartered in Greeley, the company produces meat and poultry products through Pilgrim’s Pride, in which JBS is a majority shareholder.

