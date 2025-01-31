AssuredPartners to relocate Fort Collins office

FORT COLLINS — Insurance brokerage firm AssuredPartners of Colorado will relocate its Fort Collins office, probably around March 1.

The brokerage, part of an Orlando, Florida-based company with locations in 31 states including five in Colorado, will move from 2002 Caribou Drive, Suite 101, to the Preston Center, 2809 E. Harmony Road.

The three-story, 57,287-square-foot Preston Center was built in 2001, and Fort Collins-based real estate investment company Brinkman Real Estate Services LLC bought the Class A office building for $9.6 million in 2018 from an affiliate of LNR Partners LLC. Within a year, Brinkman had completed interior renovations to refresh interest in vacant units and provide an upgraded working space for existing tenants.

“We are thrilled to welcome AssuredPartners to the Preston Center,” Kevin Brinkman, CEO of Brinkman Real Estate, said in a prepared statement, “and proud to support their mission to deliver unparalleled service to their clients.”

According to AssuredPartners’ webpage, the company in 2023 was the 11th largest insurance brokerage in the nation.

